Now, Phoenix app to cover students up to Class X

Chandigarh, February 8

The Chandigarh Education Department has now integrated up to Class X in the “Phoenix” mobile application to track the students’ performance in government schools of the city.

The Android-based application, which is a part of the “Phoenix project”, was launched in 2019 under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, and was developed with the help of the Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC).

Teachers of elementary classes (Class I to VIII) and secondary classes (Class IX and X) are able to assess grades, track and review the progress of their students with the help of this android-based mobile application, which is available on Google Play Store. The learning outcomes of subjects up to Class VIII have already been uploaded on the application. Teachers will have to assign grade and learning outcomes corresponding to the child’s details.

Under the new feature, passwords have been generated for higher officials so that any official can access the data for monitoring the performance of students and teachers. The application generates performance charts on the basis of class, subject, student, teacher and learning outcomes (LO).

A “reassessment feature” has been added to the mobile application, which is if a child is not coming to school or repeatedly scoring “D” for 30 days, then remedial classes will be provided to the student and the child’s performance reassessed at the level of Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRC) or Urban Resource Centre Coordinator (URC).

Monthly meetings with principals are being conducted based on the performance chart generated by the application. Rajni Mahajan, Assistant Project Coordinator, UT Education Department, said, “In the Project Approval Board meeting with the Ministry of Education (MoE), the Chandigarh’s Phoenix project was applauded and other states were asked to follow the competency based assessment of students.”

This year, the UT will hold a school-based “baseline survey” using the phoenix application under which learning outcomes of students will be assessed and gap analysis of each learning outcome carried out. This will help Chandigarh to score better in the National Assessment Survey (NAS) that is conducted by the Centre periodically.