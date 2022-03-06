Now, physical OPDs to run full throttle at PGI, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 5

Considering the decrease in Covid-19 patients, the PGI has decided to reduce the timings for tele-consultation and focus on attending patients through physical OPDs.

PGI Director Dr Surjit Singh said, “More and more patients have started availing themselves of outpatient services by visiting the department concerned. Hence, it has now been decided that all departments will utilise their staff to run physical OPDs to their maximum handling capacity.”

The tele-consultation services of the Advanced Eye Centre, the Oral Health Science Centre and the Paediatric Orthopaedic are being discontinued from Monday onwards.

The physical OPD registration timings for paediatric surgery, medicine and orthopaedic has been increased from 8 am to 10 am to 8 am to 11 am.

The footfall at the PGI is back to the pre-Covid times as 7,500 patients are now daily visiting various outpatient departments. In 2020, the institute had decided to start tele-consultation service for outdoor patients amid the lockdown imposed in the wake of Covid outbreak. On March 17, 2020, the PGI had suspended OPD services.

