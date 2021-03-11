Now, register pet dogs on i'm Chandigarh app

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

In a move to promote the welfare of pet dog owners in Chandigarh, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has integrated online registration facility through i’m Chandigarh App for pet dog owners.

Sharing this information, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said to make pet registration easier and facilitate seamless registrations for pet owners, the MC had got ‘integration’ in the i’m Chandigarh app.

Emphasising the need for registering the pet dogs, the Commissioner appealed the citizens to vaccinate against rabies also. She said keep the dogs protected by getting them vaccinated against rabies from a government or a private veterinary practitioner duly registered with the Veterinary Council of India or the State Veterinary Council and maintain the vaccination record duly attested by the vaccinating authorities.

She said straying pet dogs would be impounded by the MC. Token issued by the registration authority must be affixed with the neck collar of the dog at all times. Littering/defecation at public places was not allowed and the owner would be liable to get it cleaned. Breading and trading of dogs for commercial purposes within the area of the MC was strictly prohibited. Violators will be penalised as per the Pet Dog Bylaws, 2010, and amendment thereof.

