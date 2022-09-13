Now, registered vendors in Chandigarh to get smart IDs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

For better enforcement, the local Municipal Corporation will issue smart identity cards with bar codes to registered vendors in the city.

The cards will have pre-fed information about vendors, allotted site, fee status and challan history, etc.

The enforcement sub-inspectors/inspectors will have hand-held devices that can be used to scan the IDs to retrieve information about a particular vendor.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the recently-formed Town Vending Committee, held after about one and a half years, today.

“The smart card will have all the details related to vendors. It will help in effective enforcement and ensure there is no replication. It will be mandatory for vendors to carry their IDs,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

The committee also approved booking of repeat offenders. A final decision will be taken by the UT Administration as bylaws have to be amended in this regard.

Further, for allotment of around 2,800 new vending sites, preference will be given to those with physically disabilities, widows, transgenders, senior citizens, with chronic illness and AIDS. For the remaining sites, the allotment would be done through a draw of lots.

It was also decided to allow vendors who had not cleared their vending fee owing to the pandemic to pay their dues within 10 days.

Of the total 10,937 vendors surveyed in the city six years ago, only 3,833 were found to have been paying their fee regularly. Work on five "Model Vending Zones" at three UT villages to accommodate more vendors was also on.

Dr Anish Garg, a committee member, also suggested a workshop on hygiene and communication for registered vendors. "Besides, a small structure be provided to cobblers, barbers and dhobis for beautification to ensure they do not encroach upon more area," he added.