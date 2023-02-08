Now, Sampark centres in Chandigarh to open on Sunday too

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

For convenience of residents, the UT Administration has decided to open the Sampark centres on Sundays as well.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the executive committee of the Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC), which has been set up under the aegis of the Department of Information Technology (IT), Chandigarh. The meeting was chaired by Nitin Kumar Yadav, IT Secretary-cum-President, SPIC.

Rupesh Kumar, Director, IT-cum-CEO, SPIC, said it was decided to open all 45 Sampark centres for all services even on Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm. “The decision has been taken especially for those who were unable to avail themselves of services from Monday to Saturday due their pre-occupation due to their job profile,” said Rupesh Kumar.

Earlier, Sampark centres used to remain open from Monday to Saturday only. Some big Sampark centres were opened from 8 am to 8 pm, while the remaining centres used to open from 9 am to 5 pm.

On February 6, the IT Department had launched doorstep delivery of 54 services offered via Sampark centres. For availing of the service, citizen has to pay Rs 200 (inclusive of taxes) per service transaction and Rs 100 (inclusive of taxes) for every subsequent service transaction (excluding other charges/fee). The service can be booked via Sampark website, Sampark toll-free number 1800-180-1725 or Sampark app. However, the citizens can also avail of the services as per the previous mechanism.