Now, sanitation booth for safaimitras in Sarangpur village

Chandigarh, September 25

The Municipal Corporation today provided the safaimitras with a state-of-the-art sanitation booth in Sarangpur village to improve their working conditions. City Mayor Anup Gupta inaugurated the sanitation booth under the “Swachhata Pakhwara Swachhata Hi Sewa” campaign in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra, area councillor Ram Chander Yadav, and prominent persons from the local area.

The mayor said this initiative was a major boost to the morale of the safaimitras, who have been working tirelessly to keep the city clean despite challenging circumstances. He added that the newly inaugurated sanitation booth is equipped with modern facilities, providing a safe and healthy environment for the safaimitras to carry out their routine work. This booth has been designed to provide shelter from extreme weather conditions.

The booth has also been equipped with necessary amenities such as drinking water, first aid kits, and proper lighting, ensuring that the safaimitras can work comfortably throughout the day. “The new sanitation booth is a testament to MCC’s commitment to providing better working conditions for its safaimitras,” said the mayor.

“By providing them with modern facilities, the MC aims to enhance their productivity and motivation, ultimately leading to improved sanitation services for the residents of Chandigarh,” Gupta added.