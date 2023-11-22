Now, seek legal aid using SLSA’s app

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

Justice Ritu Bahri, Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court-cum-Patron-in-Chief, State Legal Services Authority, UT, launched a mobile app “Share and Salute Chandigarh” on Tuesday.

The app has been created by the SLSA and the District Legal Services Authority, UT, under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi. The app has been launched for the purpose of social development initiative, which has been started in 21 villages in the periphery of the city by forming teams of panel advocates and paralegal volunteers.

Justice Lisa Gill, HC Judge-cum-Executive Chairperson, SLSA, Justice Rajbir Sehrawat, Justice Lapita Banerji and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan were also present. The app can be used for seeking legal aid for filing/defending cases in the UT and in Lok Adalats and seeking details regarding legal aid clinics, new initiatives of the District Legal Services Authority, as well as details about the schemes of the UT Administration. The app will also provide a platform for residents to upload their grievances relating to availability of various social welfare schemes, public utility services etc.