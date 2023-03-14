Now, submit papers, files to RLA Chandigarh online

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

Residents will no longer have to visit the Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA) office for submitting their files as an online facility has been launched for the same.

The residents can now submit their files and documents for 14 services from the comfort of their home.

It would not only bring in transparency but also ensure that work is done on time. “Now the hassle of preparing files and getting an appointment for submitting files physically has been done away with,” said Pradhuman Singh, RLA.

Earlier, people had to wait for a long time to get an appointment for submitting their files.

Pradhuman Singh said initially, the online services were being provided for the renewal of registration certificate (RC), transfer of ownership of vehicles within the city, ownership transfer of vehicles in case of death and registration of vehicles purchased in public auction, changing address in RC, removal of hypothecation from RC, addition of hypothecation, issuing an NOC, cancellation of RC, updating mobile number in RC and issuance of trade certificate, etc.

He said the department had also made all types of forms available online, so that people did not have to visit to the office to collect them.