Now, Chandigarh households to sort 4 types of waste

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 10

From now on, residents of the city will have to segregate four types of waste — dry, wet, sanitary and domestic hazardous. Challans will be sent through water bills.

Waste categories





Challan amount Rs 200per violation (residential areas) Rs 10,000per violation (commercial areas) (The challans will be sent through water bills) Strict enforcement We are going to extensively challan violators as per the Solid Waste Management Rules and the NGT directions. Now, we have issued a public notice before strictly starting an enforcement drive. — MC official

According to the Municipal Corporation, till now, consumers were being challaned for not segregating dry and wet waste only. But now, households not segregating the four types of garabge would be challaned.

The segregated garbage has to be handed over to door-to-door garbage collectors. Inspectors of the MC will regularly get information from collectors about the non-segregation of garbage by erring households.

There is a fine of Rs 200 per violation for residential areas and Rs 10,000 per violation for commercial areas. While littering or throwing horticulture waste in the open will attract a fine from Rs 200 to Rs 500, those dumping waste in the back lanes will be slapped Rs 10,000 as fine.

“We are going to extensively challan violators as per the Solid Waste Management Rules and the NGT directions. There were some complaints from residents that they have not been made aware about it. Now, we have issued a public notice before strictly starting an enforcement drive,” said an MC official.

After green and blue bins for wet and dry waste, respectively, the corporation has introduced a black box for hazardous waste and a red one for sanitary pads. A box with two partitions, one black and the other red, is being attached with each two-bin vehicles that collect garbage from households.

The residents are supposed to throw waste light bulbs and tubes, dead batteries and broken glass in the black bin. The red box is for waste sanitary pads.

Dry waste (blue bin) includes plastic (must be rinsed if soiled), paper, metal, rubber, thermocol, old mops, dusters, sponges, cosmetics, ceramics, wooden chips, hair and coconut shells.

Wet waste (green bin) includes vegetables, fruit peels, cooked food, leftovers, egg shells, chicken/fish bones, rotten fruit, tea bags, coffee grounds and leaf plates.