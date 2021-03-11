Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula

State’s first facility set up in Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4, at cost of Rs 45 lakh

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula

The newly constructed dog park at the Mansa Devi Complex in Panchkula. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, June 10

Haryana’s first and the country’s second dog park has been set up at the Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) in Sector 4 here at a cost of Rs 45 lakh. The first dog park was set up in Hyderabad city.

The park, spread over one acre adjoining the water works in the MDC area, is equipped with various facilities such as walking track, training equipment, exercising equipment, two lawns and two fountains. The park has been divided into two parts — one for puppies and the other for large-size dogs. The park also has jump hurdles, mini hill climb, training platform, bridge climb, balance beam, dog statue, portable toilets, path lights, sitting benches, sand, water pond, jumping ring and jumping platform.

The dog owners would be allowed to take their pets to the park from 5 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 9 pm. They would have to carry bags to remove dog’s poop to maintain cleanliness at the park. The dogs should be properly vaccinated and the owners would have to produce the card in this regard before taking the pets inside the park.

Nidhi Bhardwaj, XEN, Horticulture, said the park was ready for public use and various types of swings had been set up for the exercise of dogs.

Only 213 pet dogs in Panchkula city were registered with the Municipal Corporation. The civic body has assigned duties to four employees to visit the park and public places in the city and get pet dogs registered.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the dog registration fee was fixed at Rs 500. The owners of unregistered pets have to pay Rs 500 as fine. He said the fine amount would be increased to Rs 2,000 in the next MC House meeting.

Checklist for dog owners

  • The dog owners will be allowed to take their pets to the park from 5 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 9 pm.
  • They will have to carry bags to remove the dog's poop to maintain cleanliness at the park.
  • Pets have to be vaccinated. Vaccination card will have to be furnished at entrance.

Only 213 dogs registered with MC

  • Only 213 pet dogs in Panchkula city were registered with the Municipal Corporation. The civic body has assigned duties to four employees to visit the park and public places in the city and get pet dogs registered. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the dog registration fee was fixed at Rs 500. The owners of unregistered pets have to pay Rs 500 as fine. He said the fine amount would be increased to Rs 2,000 in the next MC House meeting.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Watch Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar putting lives of his two guards at risk through life-threatening SUV sunroof stunt

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann aims to break monopoly of private bus operators; announces to ply buses to Delhi airport from June 15

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police identify 6 shooters

4
Punjab

4 armed youths snatch Rs 1 crore from property dealer in Punjab's Dera Bassi

5
Punjab

'Won’t give proof…': Punjabi band 'The Landers' after being trolled for not visiting Sidhu Moosewala’s village

6
Nation

India abstains from vote on Iran at IAEA

7
Punjab

To nab gangsters operating from Canada, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeks support from Canadian government

8
Haryana

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses

9
World

Pakistan's ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf hospitalised in UAE; recovery not possible: Family

10
Entertainment

My sickness is getting worse…; Justin Bieber postpones upcoming tour dates

Don't Miss

View All
Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

From jail to freedom via hospital
Amritsar The Tribune Special

From jail to freedom via hospital

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike
Punjab

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Watch: Woman rides skateboard flawlessly on Kerala streets in a sari; netizens are fascinated with her effortless moves
Trending

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him
Pollywood

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

‘First time in history’: Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Top News

Rajya Sabha elections: Counting on hold in Haryana as BJP seeks cancellation of 2 Congress votes

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses

The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...

Two dead in violence in Jharkhand's Ranchi over Prophet remark

Two dead in violence in Jharkhand's Ranchi over Prophet remark

Action to be taken against Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting

Action to be taken against Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting

Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...

BJP gets third seat in Maharashtra, deals major blow to Shiv Sena

BJP gets third seat in Maharashtra, deals major blow to Shiv Sena

Overall, the saffron party gets 8 out of 16; party-backed In...

On camera, 2 men stop on Mumbai sea side to save bird, run over by taxi

On camera, 2 men stop on Mumbai sea side to save bird, run over by taxi

The accident occurred on May 30 afternoon when businessman A...

Cities

View All

Allowed only to prune, advt firm hired by MC axed 3 trees

Allowed only to prune, advt firm hired by MC axed 3 trees

Three held, nine booked in Guru Ki Wadali firing case

Langar hall, Sikhs’ houses demolished in UP's Moradabad; SGPC seeks action against officials

Robbery on finance firm staffer turns out to be fake

'Drug trafficker' assaults police party, injures cop

Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Four rob Dera Bassi property dealer of ~1 crore at gunpoint

Four rob Dera Bassi property dealer of Rs 1 crore at gunpoint

Chandigarh: Pick litter as you jog

Covid: 76 more infected in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, active case count now 276

Mohali: Woman's chain snatched, suffers serious injuries

Kalka Municipal Council poll rehearsal held at govt college

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Satyendar Jain's picture with harried, weary look draws sharp reactions from AAP leaders

Protests erupt outside Jama Masjid demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest

Arvind Kejriwal urges Haryana to give additional water to Delhi on humanitarian grounds

Covid: 655 new cases, 2 more deaths in Delhi, positivity rate 3.11 per cent

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

'Hike in kharif crops' MSP is BJP jumla'

ASHA workers demand increase in allowance as promised in manifesto

2 women harassed by NRI husbands, cases registered

Pollution pangs: Farmers raise concerns over green issues

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Simarjeet Bains' petition for anticipatory bail

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Simarjeet Bains' petition for anticipatory bail

7 of thieves' gang nabbed

Ludhiana police action plan to better traffic management

Panic grips residents as fire breaks out in flats

Peddler held with 363 gm of heroin

Punjabi varsity pins hopes on govt for bailout package

Punjabi varsity pins hopes on govt for bailout package

Illegal meat shops run sans check

8 months on, dairy-shifting project hangs fire