Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, June 10

Haryana’s first and the country’s second dog park has been set up at the Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) in Sector 4 here at a cost of Rs 45 lakh. The first dog park was set up in Hyderabad city.

The park, spread over one acre adjoining the water works in the MDC area, is equipped with various facilities such as walking track, training equipment, exercising equipment, two lawns and two fountains. The park has been divided into two parts — one for puppies and the other for large-size dogs. The park also has jump hurdles, mini hill climb, training platform, bridge climb, balance beam, dog statue, portable toilets, path lights, sitting benches, sand, water pond, jumping ring and jumping platform.

The dog owners would be allowed to take their pets to the park from 5 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 9 pm. They would have to carry bags to remove dog’s poop to maintain cleanliness at the park. The dogs should be properly vaccinated and the owners would have to produce the card in this regard before taking the pets inside the park.

Nidhi Bhardwaj, XEN, Horticulture, said the park was ready for public use and various types of swings had been set up for the exercise of dogs.

Only 213 pet dogs in Panchkula city were registered with the Municipal Corporation. The civic body has assigned duties to four employees to visit the park and public places in the city and get pet dogs registered.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the dog registration fee was fixed at Rs 500. The owners of unregistered pets have to pay Rs 500 as fine. He said the fine amount would be increased to Rs 2,000 in the next MC House meeting.

Checklist for dog owners

