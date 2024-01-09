Now, yoga sessions for PGI staff, attendants

Chandigarh, January 8

Doctors and health workers, particularly those in the operation theatre, are combatting the mental stress of their demanding job through yoga at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. Spearheaded by the Collaborative Centre for Mind Body Intervention through Yoga (CCRYN) of PGI, this programme is set to expand to various departments.

PGI doctors have highlighted the challenges faced by them working in unpredictable schedules. The yoga and breathing exercises, conducted under this initiative, provide a refreshing break, aiding both mental and physical well-being. Recognising the unique pressures faced by doctors due to their unscheduled routines, the 5-minute yoga breaks are proving to be a valuable tool in stress reduction.

Moreover, this initiative extends its benefits beyond medical staff, offering yoga sessions to patient attendants. Dr Manjari from PGI emphasised the mental strain experienced by attendants, who often endure long queues and extended stays at the hospital. The yoga sessions, conducted twice a week on the PGI campus, aim to provide much-needed mental rest to those accompanying patients. — TNS

New session begins

Renowned gastroenterologist and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr D Nageshwar Reddy inaugurated the new academic session of PGIMER on Monday. The ceremony was attended by key functionaries and department heads, among others.

#PGI Chandigarh