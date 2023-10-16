NPS cagers register victory

Mohali, October 15
On the second day of the Thakur Memorial Trophy Inter-School Basketball Tournament, at Sacred Souls’ School, New Public School girls recorded a 47-32 win over Corvuss American Academy, Mumbai. Acharayakulum, Haridwar, recorded a 44-23 win over the host girls’ team.
The Asian School, Dehradun, defeated the New Public School boys by a margin of 65-55, and the hosts’ team, Sacred Souls’, went down 40-24 against Maharaja Ranjit S Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, Mohali. The Lawrence School, Sanawar, recorded an easy 30-2 win over Partap World School, Pathankot, and the Corvuss American Academy boys defeated Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, 71-15.
