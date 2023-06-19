NRI duped of Rs 30 crore, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police have nabbed a Fatehgarh Sahib couple, Amrik Singh and Sukhdeep Kaur, and booked firm accountant Sandeep Singh for duping an NRI of Rs 30 crore. Complainant Gurmukh Singh of Kharar alleged Amrik, his aunt’s son and caretaker of his property, forged documents and sold 11 shops and showrooms, a plot, and 13 flats of his Skylark Group. He learnt about fraud after bank officials came to seize properties on loan. Two FIRs had been registered. TNS

1.35-kg opium seized, 1 held

Panchkula: Dharambir of Kudaria village in Bareilly, UP, has been arrested with 1.35 kg opium. On June 17, a police team on patrol in Pinjore area received input that Dharambir, involved in opium supply, would ferry a consignment from Baddi. He was intercepted near Manakpur road and contraband was recovered. He has been remanded in police custody for four days. TNS

Man arrested for fraud

Mohali: The police have arrested Ludhiana resident Sahil Ghai and booked Nitin Kumar, alias Ghai, for duping people in the name of sending them abroad. They ran a firm, Overseas Immigration, at plot No. D/133C, Manchanda Tower, 4th floor, Phase 7, Industrial Area, Mohali. A case has been registered at the Phase-1 police station. TNS

Rider injured in road accident

Chandigarh: A two-wheeler rider was injured in a road accident. Complainant Dhani Ram, a resident of Kansal, alleged a car driven by Mandeep Sindhu hit his scooter near the road separating Sectors 9 and 10. The complainant was admitted to the PGI with injuries. A case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. The driver was arrested and later released on bail.

Seven-day yog shivir in city

Chandigarh: A seven-day yog shivir has been started to celebrate 9th International Day of Yoga at Yog Mandir in Sector 30-A here. The event began on Thursday and will continue till June 21, which is observed as International Day of Yoga. It is being held from 6 am to 8 am. Singer Kanhiya Mittal will be the chief guest on June 21. Yoga will be performed under instructor Bhupinder Negi. He has been serving for 40 years in the field. TNS

Over 500 take part in cyclothon

Chandigarh: Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, and Desh Bhagat Radio in collaboration with The Himalayan Foundation organised a cyclothon, “Tour de City”, on Sunday. The cyclothon started from the Sector 16 cricket stadium here at 6:30 am. Over 500 people took part in the cyclothon. TNS