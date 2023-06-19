 NRI duped of Rs 30 crore, 2 held : The Tribune India

in brief

NRI duped of Rs 30 crore, 2 held

NRI duped of Rs 30 crore, 2 held

The police have nabbed a Fatehgarh Sahib couple, Amrik Singh and Sukhdeep Kaur, and booked firm accountant Sandeep Singh for duping an NRI of Rs 30 crore. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police have nabbed a Fatehgarh Sahib couple, Amrik Singh and Sukhdeep Kaur, and booked firm accountant Sandeep Singh for duping an NRI of Rs 30 crore. Complainant Gurmukh Singh of Kharar alleged Amrik, his aunt’s son and caretaker of his property, forged documents and sold 11 shops and showrooms, a plot, and 13 flats of his Skylark Group. He learnt about fraud after bank officials came to seize properties on loan. Two FIRs had been registered. TNS

1.35-kg opium seized, 1 held

Panchkula: Dharambir of Kudaria village in Bareilly, UP, has been arrested with 1.35 kg opium. On June 17, a police team on patrol in Pinjore area received input that Dharambir, involved in opium supply, would ferry a consignment from Baddi. He was intercepted near Manakpur road and contraband was recovered. He has been remanded in police custody for four days. TNS

Man arrested for fraud

Mohali: The police have arrested Ludhiana resident Sahil Ghai and booked Nitin Kumar, alias Ghai, for duping people in the name of sending them abroad. They ran a firm, Overseas Immigration, at plot No. D/133C, Manchanda Tower, 4th floor, Phase 7, Industrial Area, Mohali. A case has been registered at the Phase-1 police station. TNS

Rider injured in road accident

Chandigarh: A two-wheeler rider was injured in a road accident. Complainant Dhani Ram, a resident of Kansal, alleged a car driven by Mandeep Sindhu hit his scooter near the road separating Sectors 9 and 10. The complainant was admitted to the PGI with injuries. A case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. The driver was arrested and later released on bail.

Seven-day yog shivir in city

Chandigarh: A seven-day yog shivir has been started to celebrate 9th International Day of Yoga at Yog Mandir in Sector 30-A here. The event began on Thursday and will continue till June 21, which is observed as International Day of Yoga. It is being held from 6 am to 8 am. Singer Kanhiya Mittal will be the chief guest on June 21. Yoga will be performed under instructor Bhupinder Negi. He has been serving for 40 years in the field. TNS

Over 500 take part in cyclothon

Chandigarh: Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, and Desh Bhagat Radio in collaboration with The Himalayan Foundation organised a cyclothon, “Tour de City”, on Sunday. The cyclothon started from the Sector 16 cricket stadium here at 6:30 am. Over 500 people took part in the cyclothon. TNS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian student, who was seen carrying woman to his flat to rape her, sentenced in UK

2
Entertainment

Dharmendra is the 'coolest' baraati in Karan Deol’s wedding, sets mood with some bhangra and dhol beats

3
Diaspora

38-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London, 2nd incident in three days

4
Punjab

Punjab's law and order deteriorating as CM Mann spends all his time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

5
Punjab

Moga jeweller’s murder: Punjab Police nab 4 accused from Patna, Nanded

6
Punjab

Punjab govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple, SGPC flays move

7
Nation

UP: 57 patients die at Ballia district hospital in 4 days, CMS removed

8
Nation

Gunmen shoot dead two women over monetary dispute with brother, three held; AAP, BJP trade barbs

9
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

10
Punjab

Husband, wife arrested for forging property documents to get Rs 30-crore bank loan in Punjab’s Kharar

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Top News

Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased

Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased

PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...

Ethnic divisions at odds with party loyalties

Ethnic divisions at odds with party loyalties

Mystery over 57 deaths in 4 days at UP hospital

Mystery over 57 deaths in 4 days at UP hospital

Top doc removed after blaming heatwave

Landslide at Theog cuts off Shimla from upper HP

Landslide at Theog cuts off Shimla from upper HP

Tourists and locals face trouble | Have to take long alterna...

$ lure sends Punjab college dropout rate north

$ lure sends Punjab college dropout rate north

Up 15-40% in 6 years | Few takers for master’s courses | Bee...


Cities

View All

Woman found hanging, husband held for murder

Woman found hanging, husband held for murder

Pathetic Parks: Public parks in Kot Baba Deep Singh turn eyesore, wild growth paints ugly picture

Knotty Affair: Wire mesh in Indira Colony safety hazard for Amritsar residents

Power outage leaves Amritsar residents sweating

Open House: What steps should the government take to keep a check on fake travel agents?

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh’s Raghav Goyal tops tricity with AIR 4

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh's Raghav Goyal tops tricity with AIR 4

Diarrhoea Outbreak: No new cases; leakage found in 2 houses, connection cut

Diarrhoea Outbreak: Recurring phenomenon in Mohali; no lessons learnt

Info screens showing arrival time at all Chandigarh bus shelters by October

Gang targeting sports bicycles busted in Panchkula, 3 held

Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three arrested

Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three arrested

At 289m, Aerocity Metro station to have longest platform in Ph-IV plan

International cyber crime gang busted, 4 held

DU student stabbed to death

Court notes delay in trial, gives bail to robbery accused

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Providing transparent, responsive governance top priority, says new DC

MC officials’ indifference leaves Guru Nanakpura park in ruins

4 members of Bambiha gang land in police net

1 killed as stray animal hits bike

Commuters battle chaos outside new bus stand in Patiala

Commuters battle chaos outside new bus stand in Patiala

Soldier jumps into Bhakra, saves drowning teenage girl

Man nabbed with 4-gm heroin

Mobile seized from jail inmate