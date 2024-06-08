NRI woman alleges no action on plot grab plaint, court orders FIR

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, June 7

A local court has directed the Chandigarh Police to register an FIR against three persons on a complaint of 82-year-old NRI woman, Chander Sharma, who alleged that they had grabbed her plot worth crores.

Chander Sharma moved a complaint under Section 156(3) of the CrPC for registration of an FIR against the accused persons through counsel Mandeep Singh Saini. She stated that she was the owner of a plot in Sector 36-B.

She stated that she was suffering from cancer and was living abroad with her son, adding that they had not visited India for a long time. She stated that due to her NRI status, old age and sickness, she was not able to check upon the plot. The complainant stated that her neighbours informed her that three persons had trespassed on the plot and occupied the annexe, the only construction, after breaking its lock.

She claimed that she immediately filed a complaint with the SSP, which was further sent to the SHO of the Sector 36 police station, but no FIR was registered even after 15 months. She added that the accused also made their residence proof of the plot on the basis of false and fabricated documents.

The NRI alleged that on the basis of fake documents, they were taking electricity connection and getting a fake General Power of Attorney (GPA) of the house.

She asked the court to order registration of an FIR against the accused for the offences punishable under Sections 452, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

After hearing of the arguments, Parmod Kumar, Judicial Magistrate First Class, said as per the status report of the police, the complainant was the owner of the house and had neither transferred any GPA in the name of any person nor appointed any person as a caretaker of the house. Prima facie the contents of commission of offence of fraud, cheating, trespassing, theft and forgery by occupying the house were made out against the three persons. In view of this, the court directed the SHO, Sector 36 police station, to investigate the matter and register an FIR.

15 months of inaction

Chander Sharma, 82, an NRI, claimed that her neighbours informed her that three persons had trespassed on her plot and occupied the annexe, the only construction, after breaking its lock. She had immediately filed a complaint with the SSP, which was further sent to the SHO of the Sector 36 police station, but no FIR was registered even after 15 months, she claimed.

