NSG defuses IED found near Burail Jail, probe hints at use of RDX

Some banned organisation may have planted explosives: SSP

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, April 24

A day after explosives were found near the boundary wall of the Burail Jail in Sector 51, a bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guard (NSG) reached the city and defused an improvised explosive device (IED). The operation lasted around five hours during which an explosion took place.

NSG members with a robot to examine the IED found near the boundary wall of Burail Jail in Chandigarh on Sunday. Photo: Vicky

‘Khalistan Action Force’ pamphlet

Besides a burnt cordtex wire and a detonator, an abandoned bag containing a lunch box, a detonator, nails and a pamphlet with Khalistan Action Force written on it was recovered.

A team of the NSG, comprising 12 members, along with a dog squad, reached the city this afternoon from Manesar, Haryana. The team took stock of the situation and carried out the operation. To minimise the risk, a remote-operated machine was used during the operation. The NSG handed over the abandoned bag and other material recovered from it to the police.

Sources said the bag contained a lunch box, a detonator, around 1,000 nails and a pamphlet with Khalistan Action Force written on it.

UT SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said various components of the bomb had been neutralised by the NSG. “Preliminary examination has revealed that RDX was used in the explosive device,” the SSP said.

The SSP said a pamphlet had been recovered from the bag with Khalistan Action Force written on it, which suggested that some banned organisation might have planted the explosives.

The police said a detailed report regarding the specific explosive type and other components was awaited. All seized material would be sent to a forensic laboratory for examination.

On a complaint of Inspector Amanjot Singh, the police have registered a case under Sections 3 (punishment for causing explosion likely to endanger life for property) and 4 (punishment for attempt to cause explosion, or for making or keeping explosive with intent to endanger life or property) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, at the Sector 49 police station.

The police said the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area was being scrutinised. Around 1,000 inmates are lodged in the jail. The jail complex also houses the office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Meanwhile, all roads around the jail in Sector 51 were cordoned off and movement of the general public was restricted since Saturday night in view of the security threat.

