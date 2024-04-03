NSUI opposes devotional singer’s event on Panjab University campus

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, April 2

City NSUI president and councillor of ward number 13 Sachin Galav has submitted a written objection with the UT Administration to stop a programme by self-acclaimed devotional singer Kanhiya Mittal on the Panjab University premises.

An organisation is hosting ‘Jagran Sandhya’ on April 9 on the University of Business School (UBS) grounds. The event will mark the celebration of Hindu New Year, also known as Vikram Samvat.

“We don’t have any problem with the Jagran Sandhya and that too when we talk about celebrating the Hindu Nav Varsh. We are only opposing Mittal, who will be singing at the event,” said Galav.

He added, “Mittal campaigns for a political party. Since the Lok Sabha elections are on the cards, such activities will not be good for the environment on the university campus. It will disturb the harmony among students and will not give any positive message.”

Meanwhile, the university Registrar and the office of Dean Students Welfare (DSW) denied having given permission for the event. “No such permission has been given as of now,” said Yajvender Pal Verma, PU Registrar.

“We are yet to receive any confirmation regarding the event. It is up to the administration to give permission considering the implementation of the model code of conduct. The university is not hosting this event,” said an official seeking anonymity.

“Recently, the university organised many events and many dignitaries had visited as chief guests. As per the poster of this (April 9) particular event, Mittal will be the chief guest. As per the model code of conduct, a representative of a political party should not be called at a gathering (event) without getting prior permission. As far as Mittal is concerned, he is not a representative of any political group as of now,” said another official, seeking anonymity.

Sources said Mittal was likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Chandigarh. However, it would be interesting to see if he contested as an independent candidate or made his political debut on a national party’s ticket.

