NSUI 'raids' campus shops

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

High drama was witnessed at the Panjab University Student Centre when a group of students, who were representing the National Students Union of India (NSUI), forcibly closed eating joints, alleging that these units were serving unhygienic food and overcharging.

The newly elected joint secretary of the Panjab University Students’ Council (PUCSC), Manish Boora, and its vice-president, Harry Bathh, along with NSUI PU team members Sachin, Rohin Panghal, Sahil Sharma and Ashish Pal, conducted the “raids” at the eating joints and also canteens located on the campus.

“Today, the NSUI’s PU team conducted raids at the Student Centre. We have been receiving regular complaints from students regarding unhygienic conditions and overcharging. The DSW has assured us a positive action by Monday,” said a statement by the NSUI.

While the authorities remained tight-lipped on this issue, the affected shopkeepers expressed resentment.

“This is a sheer uncivilised act. A group of students coming here and closing our shops forcibly has not happened in the on the campus. We have all due permissions and the authorities carry out a proper check on regular occasions. If someone has some kind of problem, this is no solution,” said a shopkeeper.

“During the raid, it was found that the prices did not match with the rate list issued by the office of the DSW. It was also found that food was being prepared in an unhygienic manner,” said a member of the NSUI.

Meanwhile, sources said a meeting was held after the incident that was attended by shopkeepers, authorities and students’ council members. It was decided that everyone should follow the rules.