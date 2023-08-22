NSUI upbeat ahead of PU poll, 2 student leaders rejoin union

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 21

A meeting of the city unit of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) was held at Rajiv Gandhi Congress Bhawan here today to make preparations and strategy for the forthcoming Panjab University Student Council elections.

Working hard, will win 'The NSUI has been working for the welfare of students in the city. It will win the council elections both in Panjab University and local colleges' HS Lucky, chandigarh cong chief

Reetinder Robby Sidhu, a former president of the NSUI, Chandigarh unit, and Rahul Kumar, a former vice-president of the PU Student Council, rejoined the union.

Addressing the students, HS Lucky, president, Chandigarh Congress, said the Panjab University Student Council occupied a prime role in student politics.

He said the NSUI had been working for the betterment of the students in the city and this time, the union would win the council elections both in Panjab University and local colleges.

Hussain Sultania, in-charge of the Chandigarh NSUI, said once elected to the council, the organisation would do its best and take measures for the welfare of the student community.

Ritu, also in-charge of the Chandigarh NSUI, who earlier also contested elections to the post of Rajasthan University’s student president, said girls should come forward and participate more actively in student politics.

Sachin Galav, councillor and president of the NSUI, Chandigarh unit, said members of the student body had worked hard day and night for the welfare of the students and this time, it would certainly win the elections, both in Panjab university and all local colleges.

