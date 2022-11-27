Nurse’s murder: Ex-cop in 3-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 26

A local court today sent dismissed ASI Rashpreet Singh to three-day police custody in the case of rape and murder of a nurse. Rashpreet was arrested yesterday, two weeks after Naseeb Kaur, 23, a nurse at a private hospital, was found dead near Sohana village.

Rashpreet, a Sector 86 resident, and the victim, an Abohar native, were friends for a long time. The police suspect Rashpreet’s extra-marital affair and a discord led to the November 13 murder.

Sources said the mobile tower locations of the victim and Rashpreet were identical for hours before the murder. The victim’s mobile phone, found near the body, helped unravel the mystery.

Cops said the frequency of interaction between the victim and the suspect had increased during the past a year and a half.

The suspect had reportedly confessed that he took the body on a scooter to drop it at her paying guest accommodation. The sources said Rashpreet’s family had refused to come to the police station.