Mohali nurse’s murder: Sacked cop’s remand extended by two days

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 29

A local court today extended the police remand of dismissed ASI Rashpreet Singh by two days in the nurse murder case.

Rashpreet’s three-day remand ended today following which he was produced in court. The police sought extension in the remand to recover a mobile phone from the suspect, which allegedly contained messages and call details of conversations between him and the victim.

The defence lawyer stated that the suspect knew her for the past some time and she had come to Rashpreet’s house where she got unconscious after consuming alcohol. The suspect panicked and dropped her near the Sohana pond. The CCTV footage of the house had not been tampered with and there was no destruction of evidence by the suspect, he stated.

DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said, “The police sought his two-day remand to recover a mobile phone. We are investigating the matter in detail.”

Abohar native Naseeb Kaur, 23, a nurse at a private hospital, was found dead near Sohana village on November 13. The police arrested a dismissed ASI, Rashpreet Singh, for rape, murder and destruction of evidence. Rashpreet, a Sector 86 resident, and the victim were friends. The victim’s mobile phone, found near the body, helped unravel the mystery.

A grainy CCTV footage of the area on November 13 night showed a person, suspected to be Rashpreet, along with the ‘unconscious’ victim arriving at the scene on a scooter. The suspect parked the vehicle near a tree. As soon as he parked it, the girl fell on the ground. He picked her up and walked into the darkness, leaving the vehicle behind, said a police official.

#Mohali