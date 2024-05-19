Nurses Week celebrations conclude at GMCH

Chandigarh, May 18
The Department of Nursing, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, celebrated International Nurses Week on the theme ‘Our Nurses Our future: The Economic Power of Care’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing profession.
The week was inaugurated by Director-Principal Prof Ashok Kumar Attri with a meditation session. Queries and needs of around 1,000 patients were addressed at help desks set up by the nursing professionals for general public in the OPD area.
The best ward competition was won by ENT Ward. Health talks were delivered on various topics.
On the final day of the event, the Director-Principal and Medical Superintendent Prof Sudhir Garg appreciated the duties performed by nursing professionals.
