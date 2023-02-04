NWR Income Tax win in cricket meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

Team of NWR Income Tax, Chandigarh, defeated CGST and Central Excise, Bhopal, by 10 wickets in the Central Revenue North Zone Sports Meet that was played at DAV College here.

A dashing knock by captain Arjun Puri of 71 runs (not out), with three sixes, 10 fours, and Abhay (46 not out, with 2 sixes and 5 fours) helped NWR chase the 149 total of Bhopal in 14.2 overs for no loss.

After winning the toss, Arjun Puri decided to field first. CGST scored 149 runs in the allotted 20 overs. For Bhopal, Rajesh Kannojia scored 46 runs in 29 balls with 9 fours. NWR bowler Pawan Punia got three wickets for 19 runs in four overs. Pankaj, Arjun and Manish took one wicket each.

