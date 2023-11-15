Objections of Kalka, Panchkula voters to be taken till December 9

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 14

As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), claims and objections regarding the voters’ list will be taken up by December 9. Persons who will be aged 18 or more on January 1, 2024, can gets their names registered in the electoral rolls ahead the upcoming elections.

Special drive on Nov 25, 26 Booth-level officers will remain present at all polling stations to address voters’ claims and objections during a special campaign on November 25 and 26.

If a voter’s name has been removed but is present at his place, he/she can get his name included in the electoral rolls by filling form number 6 by December 9

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Sushil Sarwan said voters can get the entries recorded in the voters’ list corrected and name transferred from one polling station to another under the Assembly constituency during this time, for which eligible persons must enter the new name in the voter list.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Sushil Sarwan said voters can get the entries recorded in the voters' list corrected and name transferred from one polling station to another under the Assembly constituency during this time, for which eligible persons must enter the new name in the voter list.

Form number 7 will have to be filled to remove the name of an ineligible voter while form number 8 will have to be submitted for corrections, changing location (outside the Assembly constituency) and remove duplicate cards.

Sarwan said, photocopies of neecessary documents such as proof of age, residence, ration card,etc would have to be attached with each claim. All these forms would be available free of cost at polling stations and respective offices.

He said as per the instructions of the ECI, the booth-level officers would be present at all polling stations to address claims and objections in regards the revision of the electoral rolls during the special campaign on November 25 and 26.

He urged all the voters of both Assembly constituencies in the district — Kalka and Panchkula — to check their names in the voters’ list on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer: www.ceoharyaryana.nic.in. Voters can also check their details at the district election office, Panchkula, during any working day.

“If the name of a voter has been removed from the list for any reason and the

voter is present at his place, he/she can get his name included in the electoral rolls by filling form number 6 by December 9,” said the district election officer.

He added that voters can also fill these forms online through the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP) app or the Voter

Helpline App (VHA) issued by the Election Commission of India.

