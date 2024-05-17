Observer holds meet on expenditure

Chandigarh, May 16
Expenditure Observer for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Kauslendra Tewari explained to candidates and their agents about expenditure limits and need to maintain election expenditure registers during a meeting here today.
Detailed explanations were provided regarding prescribed procedures for incurring expenses during the electoral process. Abstracts of the rules and approved rates for various expenditure items were distributed to the candidates and their agents.
The candidates and their agents also were told that May 20, 24 & 29 have been fixed as dates for inspection of expenditure registers.
The official said dedicated expenditure monitoring teams were available for consultation and assistance between 11am to 12pm daily at Meeting Hall, Guest House.
