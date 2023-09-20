Occupants injured as two cars collide

Mohali, September 19
Two cars collided near Swaraj factory near Chappar Chiri on the Landran road today.
The occupants of the cars received injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital in an auto-rickshaw. One of the car turned turtle while the other car was badly damaged in the incident that took place around 8.30 pm.
Eyewitnesses said the accident took place as one of the cars turned to the other side of the road from a cut in the median. Traffic came to a standstill as both sides of the road were blocked due to traffic jam.
A PCR team reached the spot and began an investigation into the incident.
