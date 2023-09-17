ODI tie: Chair Block tickets sold out

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 16

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) informed that the tickets for Chair East Block (gate no. 8) for the upcoming India-Australia One Day International (ODI) have been sold out on the second day of the sale.The ticket counters at the match venue witnessed a huge rush. However, majority of them (students) left empty handed.

The match is scheduled for September 22 at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium. The CEO of the PCA issued a statement that said, “Tickets for this match are in huge demand. Only a few are available for sale now. The Chair Block category is completely sold out, followed by 90 percent of tickets for the Yuvraj Singh stand (priced at Rs 5,000). The ultra-luxury tickets for the Harbhajan Singh Stand (Rs 20,000) and tickets capped at Rs 3,000 each are still available.”

