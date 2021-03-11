Of 3,944 cases, 1,238 settled in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 14

A total of 1,238 cases were disposed of during the National Lok Adalat organised at the District Courts in Panchkula and the Sub-Divisional Courts, Kalka, today. As many as 3,944 cases were taken up in the Lok Adalat.

Sampreet Kaur, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Panchkula, said seven Benches were constituted. These Benches were presided over by Deepak Gupta, District and Sessions Judge, Taranjit Kaur, Principal Judge, Family Court, Hitesh Garg, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Vinod Kumar, Special Judicial Magistrate (CBI), Pallavi Ojha, Judicial Magistrate, First Class, CL Kochhar, Chairman, PLA (PUS), and Dr Jatinder Kumar, Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Kalka.

She said of the total 3,944 cases taken up in the Lok Adalat, 1238 cases were disposed of. These included criminal cases, 138 Negotiable Instruments Act, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, civil case, traffic challan, bank recovery cases, telecom and summary cases.