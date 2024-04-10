Of 78 participants, 46 opposed flyover at Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh, High Court informed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

Of a total of 78 participants at a meeting, nearly 59 per cent have expressed their views against the construction of a flyover at the Tribune Chowk, while 27 per cent were in favour of the project. The remaining nearly 14 per cent participants were not available for comment.

During hearing on April 2, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was informed that in pursuance of the public notice issued by the UT Administration for seeking suggestions, as many as 78 individuals/NGOs had taken part in a meeting held on December 23, 2019, and the Technical Committee had heard suggestions. Of 78 participants, 21 were in favour of the project, 46 against the proposed flyover and remaining 11 did not comment.

What transpired at meet with experts As the Technical Committee heard suggestions by 78 participants during the meeting, 21 were in favour of the project, 46 against the proposed flyover and remaining 11 were not available for comment. What residents feel Will be in violation of Master Plan-2031 The construction of the flyover at the Tribune Chowk would be in violation of the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031. The urban bodies in many foreign countries are now moving away from constructing flyovers to ease traffic congestion, said a city-based architect. Will defy objective behind city’s development Chandigarh was planned for a population of nearly 5 lakh with strict architectural controls on the height of buildings. The construction of a flyover at the Tribune Chowk would defy the objective of the city, said a former member of the heritage committee. Synchronise traffic lights to ease congestion Expressing similar sentiments, a resident of Sector 32 said there was no need for a flyover at the Tribune Chowk and the traffic would flow smoothly if all traffic lights on the roads around it are synchronised by the Administration.

On a petition filed by the Run Club, the High Court had stayed the move of the UT Administration to cut 700 trees on both sides of the Dakshin Marg and the Purv Marg for the construction of the proposed flyover connecting Zirakpur and Tribune Chowk, besides construction process.

Senior Advocate Amit Jhanji, respondent for the UT Administration, informed the Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji that seven participants had made alternative proposals.

At a meeting held on December 20, 2019, the Technical Committee, comprising officers, had reviewed and extensively deliberated on the seven proposals.

At another meeting on January 9, 2020, seven representatives presented their proposals. Six were not found feasible for implementation whereas the proposal by Tarun Mathur was seen appropriate and so the matter was referred to the consultant. Vide an email dated January 30, 2020, the consultant also found shortcomings in the proposal. During the meetings held on February 3 and 6 in 2020, after much deliberations by the members of the Technical Committee, the proposal was found to be unviable.

A sub-committee of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee, at its meeting held on June 1, 2018, came to a conclusion that the project would be a major intervention in the urbanscape of the city, hence its aesthetic impression is of immense concern.

