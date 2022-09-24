Offer alive for 2 months, Chandigarh Housing Board tells all stakeholders

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, September 23

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has decided to shelve the proposed high-end flats for MLAs and senior officers of Haryana, Punjab, the PGI and the UT Administration at the IT Park if they failed to pay the advance money within two months.

In a last-ditch attempt, the CHB wrote a letter to the Punjab and Haryana governments, the PGI and the UT Administration stating that the consent for the purchase of flats at the IT Park, along with upfront fee of 25 per cent were still awaited. The board asked them to provide their consent immediately and pay the upfront fee within two months, failing which the offer would be treated as withdrawn.

About the project 10 towers with 28 flats each to come up on 6.73 acres

Base price for each unit to be Rs 2 cr

Punjab, Haryana, PGI expected to pay Rs 66 crore each

The CHB had offered two towers for the MLAs and three towers for officers of Haryana at the IT Park. Similar offers were given to the Punjab, PGI and UT Administration.

Despite reminders, neither the state governments nor the PGI and the UT Administration bothered about paying the advance money, said a CHB official.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal had recently asked CHB officials to send a final reminder to the two states, the premier health institute and the Administration for depositing the advance within a specific period, failing which the UT would move ahead with other options.

The CHB official said a final reminder to Punjab, Haryana, the PGI and the Administration had been sent. They would now wait for a maximum of two months and if there was no response, the project would be shelved, he said, adding that the project could be then converted into a general housing scheme.

In September 2019, the CHB had sought opinion of both state governments for buying luxury flats for their MLAs and senior officials at the IT Park. In addition to Punjab and Haryana, the PGI and the UT Administration had also expressed willingness to buy flats in the project.

After finalising the drawings of the project, the CHB had in 2020 written to both Punjab and Haryana and the PGI and the UT for releasing their share of 25 per cent payment of the total amount in advance for starting the construction of the flats.

