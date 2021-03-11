Office-bearers appointed

Chandigarh, August 13
The Chandigarh Resident Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) has got new office-bearers.
Maj DP Singh (retd) and Wg Cdr NS Malhi (retd) have been appointed as patrons, Umesh Ghai senior vice-chairman, Rajesh Rai and KL Sachdeva vice-presidents, Rajat Malhotra and Anish Garg general secretaries, Parampal Singh organising secretary, Neha Arora chief spokesperson, Rajinder Garg chief coordinator, Joginder Singh coordinator, RL Goel chief adviser, Nirmal Singh secretary, Rajbir Singh Brar joint secretary, Ranjana Aggarwal and Sushil Malhotra secretaries (hospitality) and Yograj Sharma as finance secretary. CRAWFED chief Hitesh Puri also formed four sub-committees to resolve the issues faced by residents.
