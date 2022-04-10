Office-bearers of Dera Bassi realtors' body elected

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, April 9

Three of the five office-bearers elected today for a two-year term of the Dera Bassi Property Dealers and Builder Association are associated with the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) in the state. Ajay Kumar Saidpura, Mandeep Laddi, and Rohit Gupta were elected president, cashier and chairman, respectively, in elections held today.

Gurdeep Chahal and Paramjit Dhiman were elected as the chief observer and general secretary. As many as five candidates — Ajay Kumar Saidpura, Nitin Jindal, Ravi Bhankharpur, Mohan Saini and Vipin Master — were in the race for the post of president.

The Dera Bassi Property Dealers and Builder Association members kept up the tradition of electing the president close to the ruling party in the state.

A 12-member observer committee was constituted to finalise the names of candidates. Newly elected president Ajay Kumar Saidpura said, “We will take up issues faced by property dealers with AAP MLA Kuljit Randhawa and try to resolve them on priority basis.” The Zirakpur and Dera Bassi area is the hub of real estate market with several property dealers getting elected as municipal councillors in the two civic bodies.