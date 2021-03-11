Officer creates ruckus at hospital in Panchkula, booked

Panchkula, May 8

The police have booked IPS officer of Haryana Hemant Kalson on the charge of creating a ruckus in an inebriated condition at the Civil Hospital here on Thursday night.

A case under sections 186, 294, 353, 354, 506 and 509 of the IPC has been registered against Kalson at the Sector 7 police station on a complaint lodged by a staff nurse.

The staff nurse, in her complaint to the police, has stated that Kalson visited a woman patient at the de-addiction centre of the Civil Hospital in an inebriated state. He was also carrying a bottle of liquor. When she tried to stop the officer, he not only misbehaved with her but also used abusive language.

The nurse alleged that the officer was continuously shouting at the security guard and other patients and wanted to forcibly take away the woman patient, whom he had got admitted to the centre some time ago. The complainant said that the officer also threatened the staff with serious consequences. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police Raj Kumar Kaushik said a case had been registered against IGP Hemant Kalson and further investigation was going on in the case. — TNS

Earlier cases

Kalson had earlier been booked and suspended on the charge of trying to outrage the modesty of a woman, misconduct in public in a state of intoxication, house trespass and voluntarily causing hurt in two cases in 2020. However, he was later reinstated and promoted by the state government in 2021.