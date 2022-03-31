Officers told to clear pending complaints

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 30
Chander Gaind, Divisional Commissioner, Patiala Range, today held a meeting with district officers and directed them to clear pending complaints as well as pending cases in the courts of DC, ADC and District Revenue Officer.
Addressing mediapersons, he expressed satisfaction over the working of the DC office and other offices. He said that he was conducting regular inspections of all DC offices of his division. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan's govt totters as key ally MQM-P switches sides ahead of no-confidence motion
Gen Naravane reviews preparedness along borders
Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana
Haryana education dept drops Rule 134-A
Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
In case of accident, it prevents vehicles from going off roa...
Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi
BIMSTEC inks agreements on security, tech transfer | Adopts ...
Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown
Leaders from Germany, Mexico meet Doval, EAM; Lavrov visit ...