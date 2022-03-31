Officers told to clear pending complaints

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 30

Chander Gaind, Divisional Commissioner, Patiala Range, today held a meeting with district officers and directed them to clear pending complaints as well as pending cases in the courts of DC, ADC and District Revenue Officer.

Addressing mediapersons, he expressed satisfaction over the working of the DC office and other offices. He said that he was conducting regular inspections of all DC offices of his division. —