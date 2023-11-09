Official seeks report on water conservation

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 8

Central nodal officer of Jal Shakti Abhiyan Alok Malviya today sought a report on efforts being made for water conservation in the district.

Malviya was holding a meeting on the matter with officials of the district administration and other departments concerned today.

Malviya reviewed the progress of water conservation projects, including rooftop structure, water reuse and recharging structure, stabilisation of ponds, forestation, water conservation structure and others. He said good work had been done for water conservation in the district, but more work needed to be done. He said a permanent plan should be made to reduce the dependence on water tankers during the summer season in the hilly areas of Morni.

Executive Engineer of Public Health Engineering Department Sameer Sharma said a number of projects were likely to be completed in Morni in the next two years.

