Official slips into Ganga, missing

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 30

Joint Director, Agriculture Department, Haryana, Jagraj Dhandi, accidentally slipped into the Ganga at Sangam on Thursday.

Till Friday, his body couldn't be traced. NDRF personnel carried out search operations throughout the day today.

Jagraj Dhandi, 54, had visited the Sangam

along with his family. He resides in Sector 27, Chandigarh.