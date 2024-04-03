Officials review poll readiness

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

Deputy Election Commissioners Hirdesh Kumar and Ajay Bhaddo today chaired a review meeting with district collectors (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) from Chandigarh and Haryana to evaluate the readiness for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

During the meeting, all officers were briefed on the latest instructions of the Election Commission of India and reviewed the necessary measures taken after the announcement of elections, particularly regarding the seizure of liquor and drugs. The aim of the meeting was to ensure comprehensive preparation and coordination for the electoral process.

Deliberations were held on various crucial aspects essential for smooth, fair and transparent elections. Key topics included electoral roll revision, vulnerability mapping and critical polling stations, law and order, arms depositions, security measures, voter awareness campaigns, webcasting, electoral marked copy, EVM and VVPAT availability and postal ballot instructions.

