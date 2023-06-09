Officials review progress of WCD Dept schemes

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 8

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Dr Priyanka Soni, today presided over a meeting to assess the progress and implementation of various schemes of the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department here today.

During the meeting, the DC emphasised on the importance of addressing the issue of low sex ratio in certain Anganwadi centres. She directed officials concerned to organise village-level meetings at these centres and prepare a comprehensive report outlining appropriate actions to be taken in this connection.

The move aims to address the imbalance and ensure wellbeing of women and children.

The DC also highlighted the need to expedite the pending work of the One Stop Centres. She urged officials to complete the remaining work so that centres can be inaugurated and subsequently relocated to Sector 16.

During the meeting, the District Programme Officer provided an overview of the department’s ongoing schemes. The officer presented detailed data of the village-wise sex ratio for 534 Anganwadi centres for the year 2022-23. The officer elaborated on the implementation of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme while emphasising its significance in promoting the welfare and education of girls.