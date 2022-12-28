Officials sitting on files to face action, says Housing Minister

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 27

To ensure time-bound delivery of services to public in a transparent and hassle-free manner, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora conducted a surprise inspection at PUDA Bhawan here this evening.

The minister, along with Ajoy Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, visited various branches of the office to evaluate the workload on officials and pendency at their level.

Asking senior officials to rationalise the workload, Arora said public servants’ lackadaisical approach towards work would not be tolerated at any cost and sitting on files would invite stern action.

He said the Department of Housing and Urban Development had adopted zero tolerance towards corruption and delay in delivery of service. The department had recently issued show-cause notices to 42 officials, besides charge-sheeting three officials for dereliction of duty.

The minister said the department had put in place an online mechanism wherein applications and files were being monitored by him personally. He said undue delay in clearance of applications led to harassment and unethical corrupt practices, which was unacceptable.