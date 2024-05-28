Ojasvi, Sambhav win gold in golf event

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

Ojasvi Diwan and Zainab claimed top two positions, respectively, in the girls’ category F event during the Junior/Sub Junior Pitch and Putt Golf Competition organised by the CGA.

In the boys’ category F Sambhav Aggarwal claimed the top position, followed by Kabir Chopra on second spot. Sanvi Mahajan won the girls’ category E event, followed by Sanvi Chopra, whereas Gitaansh S Pathania and Vairajveer Mahajan claimed first and second position in the boys’ event, respectively.

Madelyn Cavo and Pavani Paul Bansal claimed the top two positions in the girls’ category D event, respectively. In the boys’ event, Yashank Setia won the first position and Viraaj Sehgal finished at second position. Aarushi Sharma won the girls’ category C event, followed by Samayra Randhawa on second spot. Ayaan Arora won the boys’ category C event, with Avraaham Verma on second spot.

Harjai Milkha Singh, son of renowned golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, won the boys’ category (A&B) event. In the girls’ category (A&B) Bhakti Mansukhani won the gold.

