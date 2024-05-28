Ojasvi, Sambhav win gold in golf event

Chandigarh, May 27
Ojasvi Diwan and Zainab claimed top two positions, respectively, in the girls’ category F event during the Junior/Sub Junior Pitch and Putt Golf Competition organised by the CGA.
In the boys’ category F Sambhav Aggarwal claimed the top position, followed by Kabir Chopra on second spot. Sanvi Mahajan won the girls’ category E event, followed by Sanvi Chopra, whereas Gitaansh S Pathania and Vairajveer Mahajan claimed first and second position in the boys’ event, respectively.
Madelyn Cavo and Pavani Paul Bansal claimed the top two positions in the girls’ category D event, respectively. In the boys’ event, Yashank Setia won the first position and Viraaj Sehgal finished at second position. Aarushi Sharma won the girls’ category C event, followed by Samayra Randhawa on second spot. Ayaan Arora won the boys’ category C event, with Avraaham Verma on second spot.
Harjai Milkha Singh, son of renowned golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, won the boys’ category (A&B) event. In the girls’ category (A&B) Bhakti Mansukhani won the gold.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated
Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been ...
Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred
Muslim-majority Malerkotla remains unaffected by polarising ...
Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal
After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt
Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair
Several NGOs would organise blood donation camps at his memo...