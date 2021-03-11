Ojaswini shines in Scotland with third position

Mohali, June 2
Local golfer Ojaswini Saraswat, a trainee of Mohali Golf Range, claimed third position in the European US Kids Championship, at Longniddry Golf Course Edinburgh (Scotland).
The nine-year-old golfer claimed the third position with the scores of 37, 40, 35 (4 over par) in three rounds. The par score for 9 holes was 36. She narrowly avoided the sudden death for the winners’ play off by only one stroke despite shooting a final day round of 1-under par 35 with 7 pars and two birdies on final day.
Girls from almost 20 countries participated in this championship.
