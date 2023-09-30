Old Kalka-Ambala road in tatters, drive with caution

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, September 29

Dhakoli residents are facing daily inconvenience due to the bad condition of the Old Kalka-Ambala road. They say things are going from bad to worse as puddles are turning into ponds of stagnant water on the road.

The road is in tatters and an open invitation to accidents, they rued. Near the Dhakoli railway gate, a crater has been formed where stagnant water, slush and gravel brings the traffic to almost a halt. Already, the level-crossing is a site of congestion and traffic jam, making things worse for the local residents.

Thousands of residents, office-goers, school buses and ambulances get stuck in the jam during morning and evening rush hours.

“It has become almost impossible to use this road. Every day minor accidents take place. Two-wheeler riders falling here has become a common sight. Vehicles get damaged in this crater. However, the administration nor the local MLA or the Municipal Council is worried about it,” said KR Sharma, a Dhakoli resident.

The stretch outside the hospital is littered with potholes, slush, and gravel. No different is the state of affairs at the Mubarikpur causeway a little ahead. Since the causeway has not been completely repaired, it poses a major accident threat.

MC officials said the tendering process for the road repair work was underway.

#Ambala #Kalka #Zirakpur