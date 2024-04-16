Chandigarh Olympics Association politics starts again?

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

After a while of peace, skirmish again started at the Chandigarh Olympics Association (COA), as the office-bearers have recently said to have started proceedings for disaffiliating some units. Interestingly, among these affiliated units, many supported the current camp to command the COA during the recently held elections.

Last November, after a letdown show to gain power, the COA has elected Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu as the new president. Rajiv Sharma and Ranjan Sethi were elected senior vice president and treasurer, respectively. However, the COA office bearers recently marked a total of six sports associations that allegedly didn’t follow the National Sports Code.

“A circular has been sent to all the sports associations. There are some associations who are yet to follow the National Sports Code. A list has already been submitted with the UT Sports Department. The associations have been asked to submit all their documents. We will be issuing another circular soon, and those failing to the code will be disaffiliated thereafter. As of now, no proceedings (for disaffiliation) have been started,” said COA secretary NS Thakur.

However, as per a meeting circular issued by a COA office-bearer (on Whatsapp) to associations, it has been claimed to proceed necessary appropriate recommendations for six associations including, Kayaking & Canoeing Association of Chandigarh, Chandigarh Rugby Football Association, Chandigarh Softball Association, Chandigarh Table tennis Association, Chandigarh Archery Association and Chandigarh Football Association. Interestingly, one of the associations in this list is being represented by the current COA treasure.

A meeting in this regard was held earlier this month at the Student Centre Cafeteria, Panjab University. The agenda of the meeting was to review the status of affiliation and disaffiliation of the (six) state sports associations and appropriate recommendations as per law and per the provisions of the National Sports Development Code of India, Olympic Charter, and other central and UT sports authorities, regarding these (six) associations.

“It’s shocking that the COA realised such alleged shortcomings after conducting their elections. Many associations from these targeted six have voted in favour of the current house, while others supported the second group which was claiming its right over the COA. It’s disheartening to see that associations are still facing politics,” said an office-bearer.

No dates in sight for games

Nearly five months into power, the new COA members are yet to plan on conducting Chandigarh State Games— the event that was last held in 2015. As per Thakur, the house will meet soon to conduct the games.

