On court order, Haryana ex-MLA’s kids among 3 booked for assault in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

A day after a local court ordered the UT police to register an FIR over alleged assault on Sector 4 petrol station employees, the police today booked three persons, including two children of a former Haryana MLA and a former school principal’s son. The police had failed to register the FIR for over 40 days.

DSP (Central) Gurmukh Singh said the FIR had been registered at the Sector 3 police station against Yugen Yadav and Himani Yadav — they have been identified as children of a former MLA — and Mahir Das — identified as son of a former principal of a Sector 26 school.

The court had passed the order on a complaint filed by Ajay Kumar, manager of the petrol station. In the complaint, Ajay claimed on February 17, Yugen had come to the filling station around 8 pm to get his scooter refuelled.

When the QR code payment failed, Yugen was requested by the staff to pay at a store located on the premises. However, Yugen got angry and allegedly abused and threatened staffers — Shyam Lal, alias Sam Lal, and Monu.

In the meantime, Yugen called up his sister Himani, who accompanied by Mahir and an unidentified person arrived on the scene in an SUV and allegedly assaulted the complainant and other staff members.

The incident was filed by Shyam on his mobile phone, following which a suspect snatched his phone and deleted the video.

The complainant reported the matter to the police, but they didn’t lodge an FIR, following which he moved court.

No case lodged for 40 days