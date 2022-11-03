On Day 2, Chandigarh civic body removes web of cables from more areas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

The Municipal Corporation campaign against overhead cables/wires continued in the city today.

Workers of the civic body removed webs of cables in Sectors 15-A, 20-A, 25, 26-C, 35-D, 37-A, 41-A, 44-D, 45-A and 47-A, Dhanas Milk Colony and parts of the Industrial Area, Phase I.

At some places, residents complained of losing internet connection with the removal of cables. MC officials said those residents should ensure they take connection from firms with legal operations. As per norms, the firms are supposed to lay wires underground. The MC started acting against the menace yesterday after the three-month deadline to remove loose cables given to companies expired.

The MC said once the overhead cables were removed from the entire city, they would start registering FIRs against those putting these back up again.