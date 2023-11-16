On High Court order, CBI files two FIRs over bid to grab land

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered two cases on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on a petition filed by Guru Nanak Vidya Bandar Trust, Daryaganj, New Delhi, over an attempt to grab eight acres of its prime land in Zirakpur.

The CBI has taken over the investigation in these cases registered earlier at Zirakpur on March 10, 2022, and Dera Bassi on October 4 this year. Those booked in both cases were identified as Sanjiv Kumar Gaba of Zirakpur, Rajesh Kumar Gaba of Malout, and Rajinder Kumar and Sarabjit Singh, both of Delhi.

The CBI stated the Trust owned 8 acres of land on the Zirakpur-Patiala highway, which it purchased in 1986. The Trust alleged the accused along with others hatched a conspiracy to usurp the said property by preparing fake and forged documents, filing a mischievous suite of injunction in the court, sending goons and muscle men armed with weapons to take over the possession of the property, misusing the judicial process with the help of an advocate and putting pressure on the complainant by filing multiple frivolous civil and criminal suites in courts.

