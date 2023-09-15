On Panchkula MC mind, closing clubs, eateries by midnight

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 14

A meeting of the Municipal Corporation House will be held on September 18.

Among various proposals to be put up at the meeting, which will be chaired by Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, is closure of night clubs, restaurants and hotels by midnight “to save the city youth from drugs”.

Goyal said the agenda had been sent to the MC Commissioner and would soon reach the councillors.

Also on the agenda is celebrating August 23 as ‘National Space Day’. It is proposed to adopt ferocious dogs from every ward of the city, with history of biting people, and keep them at rehabilitation centre for 15 days. There is a proposal to recarpet all A and B roads in the city whose defect liability period has expired.

The MC has also proposed to lease out space, ranging from 500 yards to 2000 yards, to religious, social and sports institutions for construction of buildings. Religious and social institutions may be given space in Kot, Billa, Alipur and Khatoli.

A proposal to build a swimming pool in the community centre of the MDC, Sector 6, will be placed before the MC House.

Renovation of the pond at Saketri village, construction of a memorial to Shaheed Udham Singh at the Sector 4-10-11-5 chowk, provision of space to LPG cylinder agencies at Alipur village instead of Kot/Jaswatgarh village, development of parks on the concept of Mini-India and setting up food stalls in big parks transferred by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation to the civic body are also on the agenda.

#Panchkula