On Panjab University campus, BSNL cables tied to trees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 22

Not just private companies, even Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has tied its overhead cables to trees, even as it has its own poles for the purpose. On the entire campus of Panjab University, BSNL cables can be seen entangled with tree branches. Such wires hang loosely at some areas.

An MC official said such cables carry a risk of electricity sparking and could cause mishaps.

HAven’t put up poles at varsity yet: official We have our own poles for overhead cables in the city. At some places, these are tied to trees. We are trying to fix those cables too. We have not erected poles at Panjab University yet, due to which cables are tied to trees. —Senior officer of BSNL

MC officials, however, said though BSNL wires were tied to trees at some places, the violation was not rampant in the city. They said the BSNL had its own poles for the purpose.

Some residents, who were using BSNL connection, were surprised when MC employees snapped the cables.

“Cables of all companies are hung without tagging. We do not know the firm to which cables belong. Our workers had cut BSNL wires inadvertently at some places. We have now trained them to not cut such heavy cables of BSNL, as these have pole-to-pole connection,” said an MC official concerned.

Repeated attempts made to contact MC Singh, BSNL General Manger of this region, over the phone proved futile.

#bsnl #Panjab University Chandigarh