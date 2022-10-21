On run for 19 yrs, PO in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

A proclaimed offender (PO) who had been on the run for the past 19 years has been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the Chandigarh police.

Joginder, alias Anil, alias Bhura, was arrested by a team comprising ASI Ashok Mallik and constable Vakil Singh from Miragpur village in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The police said Joginder and his accomplice Anil had allegedly shot at a person in Sector 40 in October 2003. A case of attempted murder, robbery and under the Arms Act was registered against the accused at the Sector 39 police station.

Anil was arrested, while Joginder evaded arrest. He was declared a PO by a local court in March 2004. “He has been arrested in this case for the first time,” said a police official.

While being on the run, the accused kept shifting base in different parts of UP. A case of murder was also registered against Joginder in UP in 2019, leading to his arrest, but was acquitted.