On run for 21 years, PO lands in Chandigarh police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 12

An accused in a kidnap and rape case, who was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) 21 years ago, has been arrested by the PO and summons staff of the UT police.

Accused Mukesh Kumar was arrested at Dodapur village in Mainpuri district of UP by a team led by ASI Ashok Mallik. Mukesh (40) was booked when he was 18 years old for allegedly kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old girl.

The police said Mukesh was a resident of “kabadi colony” in Industrial Area when he kidnapped the minor girl. The victim was rescued by the police after about two months. However, Mukesh had given the police the slip. A case under Sections 363, 366 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered at the Industrial Area police station on October 20, 2000. He could not be arrested during investigation and in October 2001, he was declared a PO by a local court.

While on the run, he kept changing his appearance as also addresses. He started a family hoping that he would never get caught. The police traced the accused and nab him after a brief chase.