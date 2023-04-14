On run for 3 years, proclaimed offender lands in Chandigarh police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 13

A proclaimed offender (PO) who was on the

run for the past three years has been arrested by the Crime Branch of the UT police.

The police said a case of attempt to murder was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station in October 2019 on the complaint of Rajat, who alleged that five persons attacked him.

During the investigation, four accused were arrested. However, the fifth accused, identified as Mukesh (41), a resident of Rajiv Colony, Panchkula, could not be arrested. In February 2021, Mukesh was declared a PO. He was arrested today from the parking of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The police said the interrogation of the accused revealed that he had left the city after crime and started living with his sister in Chapra, Bihar. He returned to Chandigarh around six months ago. He was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

Another PO nabbed

Chandigarh: The UT police on Thursday arrested a Mani Majra resident, who was declared a proclaimed offender (PO), last year. The police said the accused, Rakesh Kumar (32), a resident of Mariwala town, was booked for violating the District Magistrate’s order after he was found roaming in the area during the lockdown in May 2021. The accused was booked under Section 188 of the IPC at the Mani Majra police station. He was arrested and later released on bail. The police said Rakesh didn’t appear during the trial, following which he was declared a PO in July, 2022. He was arrested near Shivalik Garden, Mani Majra.